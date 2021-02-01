Palace vows justice for slain OFW in UAE

MANILA - Malacañang on Monday said the Philippine government will seek justice for the death of a Filipino migrant worker in the United Arab Emirates.

Mary Anne Daynolo, a hotel receptionist in Abu Dhabi, was found dead recently after being reported missing last year.

“Ang pangako ng Presidente ay mabibigyan ng hustiya at katarungan ang pagkamatay ng ating kababayan na si Mary Anne Daynolo,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in his briefing.

“Ang ating pangako ay hindi tayo magkukulang sa pagbibigay ng kumbaga ay education sa ating kababayan kung ano dapat at hindi dapat gawin habang sila'y nasa abroad. Patuloy ang serbisyo kung sila ay maging biktima ng krimen,” he added.

Daynolo’s remains were repatriated over the weekend.

Roque assured the deceased worker's family that government would pay for her burial. The kin would also receive financial assistance.

According to Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III, Daynolo was already in the "advanced stage of decomposition" when she was found in January.

He said Abu Dhabi police have arrested a suspect who confessed to the killing of Daynolo.

Authorities are still looking for two others who helped the suspect to bury the Filipina.

