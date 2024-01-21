Hamas says October 7 attacks 'necessary step', admits 'faults'

Protesters take part in a rally in support of Palestinians, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 20, 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave that followed it. Martial Trezzini, EPA-EFE.

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES -- The Hamas militant group said Sunday its October 7 attack on Israel was a "necessary step" against Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

But the group admitted in a 16-page report on the attacks that "some faults happened... due to the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military system, and the chaos caused along the border areas with Gaza".

The document was the group's first public report released in English and Arabic justifying the attacks when they broke through Gaza's militarized border. Their attacks resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The militant group said the attacks were "a necessary step and a normal response to confront all Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people".

The militants seized about 250 hostages during the attack. Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, of whom at least 27 captives are believed to have been killed, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless bombardment and ground offensive have killed at least 25,105 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Hamas urged "the immediate halt of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the crimes and ethnic cleansing committed against the entire Gaza population".

And the group rejected any international and Israeli efforts to decide Gaza's post-war future.

"We stress that the Palestinian people have the capacity to decide their future and to arrange their internal affairs," the statement said, adding that "no party in the world" had the right to decide on their behalf.

