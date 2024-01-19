Fil-Am lawyer in Ohio eyes seat in U.S. Congress

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A 32-year-old Filipino-American could become the youngest Republican in U.S. Congress if elected in November.

Lawyer Orlando Sonza will seek to reclaim Ohio's first district for the GOP by unseating Rep. Greg Landsman.

The incumbent Democrat made headlines when he ousted Ohio's longtime Republican congressman Steve Chabot in 2022.

"The nation has seldom seen in recent times a candidate that not only is a minority," said Sonza, "but also one that brings a varied background and that just seeks to do one thing — to solve the problems and represent the people of Southwest Ohio.”

Sonza is a West Point graduate who grew up in New Jersey. His family was originally from Sariaya in Quezon Province in the Philippines, when they moved stateside when he was three years old.

"The values that my parents instilled in me were love God, love family, love country," said Sonza. "[To] be hardworking, pursue a solid education, and be self-reliant and you make the best of what you've been given and you seek the opportunities of this country."

Ron Falconi, the Republican mayor of Brunswick in Ohio, said he is excited to see another Fil-Am run for public office.

“I think it's going to resonate to voters down there in the southwestern part of the state as it would throughout the state of Ohio," he said.

Falconi added: "Ohio is trending Republican, trending conservative. I'm very hopeful for him and I wish him the best. And I know that he's going to do well in November.”

With all of his four children under the age of nine, Sonza said he is the candidate with skin in the game.

The Fil-Am candidate said he would focus on improving education, public safety, and the state's economy if elected.

He previously worked as assistant prosecutor in Hamilton county, and is a certified public accountant.

Sonza recently lost his bid for a state Senate seat. He admitted that he initially hesitated taking on this new challenge but could not ignore what he felt he needed to do.

“It really comes down to what's been really a big part of my life," he said. "Not just as a Filipino-American, but [also] as a soldier, someone who served this country, someone who is continuing to serve their community."