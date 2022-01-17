Quebec to impose fines on unvaccinated individuals

Watch more on iWantTFC

It seems Quebec has had enough of anti-vaxxers.

The province is now moving to impose a fine on those who remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 without a medical exemption. Only 10% of adults in Quebec are still unvaccinated, yet they represent 50% of hospitalizations in the province.

"These people, they put a very important burden on our healthcare network. And I think it’s normal that the majority of the population is asking that there be a consequence," Quebec Premier Francois Legault claimed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they are still waiting for the details on how Quebec plans to tax the unvaxxed. "We’ve received that proposal with interest but there’s a lot more details that we’d have to hear on how this would work," Trudeau noted.

Daily new infections in Quebec have slightly gone down to a little more than 10,000 from over 17,000 in the New Year. However, restrictions remain in place like the curfew that started on New Year's Eve, and a three-dose vaccine passport requirement at liquor and cannabis stores, which proved more effective in encouraging more people to get their shot.

According to quality control officer Michael Davantes, the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, where he works, has already converted three floors into Covid units. He added that many healthcare workers have already gotten sick due to the Omicron variant and he fears that the situation may become critical in the coming days.

"Marami ring mga healthcare workers ang nagkakasakit which could result to many people dying due to lack of proper medical care. Kaya yun talagang nakakatakot, para din sa akin, na maging crisis ito (There are also many healthcare workers who are getting sick which could result to many people dying due to lack of proper medical care. And that is what’s scary for me, that it will become a crisis)," Davantes warned.

Davantes, who also co-hosts a Pinoy TV show in Montreal, said the Filipino community in the city is doing what they can to help seniors, but the 'on-and-off' restrictions is taking a toll on many Filipino Canadians. "Physically and mentally ay apektado talaga ang ating mga kababayan, lalo pa nga na kilala tayo bilang mga sociable na tao, di ba? So having a lack of human connection ay talagang nakaka-apekto and it’s very tiring (The community is really getting affected physically and mentally, especially since we are known to be very sociable, right? So having a lack of human connection has really affected us and it’s very tiring)."

Meanwhile, Ontario plans to tap internationally educated nurses to work in hospitals and long-term care homes with staffing shortages. About 1,200 foreign-trained nurses, including many from the Philippines, have already expressed interest, while 300 IEN’s are ready to be deployed under supervision.