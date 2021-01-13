US counter-intelligence chief worries about China, Russia threats to vaccine supply chain

WASHINGTON — The US counter-intelligence chief said on Tuesday he was worried about threats from China and Russia to disrupt the coronavirus vaccine supply chain in the United States.

William Evanina, director of the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center, told an online Washington Post event that US adversaries were trying to interfere with Operation Warp Speed, the US government operation distributing the vaccines.

"Our adversaries are trying to disrupt that supply chain," he said. Asked which adversaries he was particularly concerned about, he replied, "I would say China and Russia right now."

The Chinese and Russian embassies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Evanina's assertion. Russia and China have denied US accusations that hackers linked to both governments tried to steal data from vaccine manufacturers.

Evanina said that his agency was working with the US Army and the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure the safe "transportation" of the vaccines "from the manufacturing site to the end-user inoculation."

Vaccines available are made by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna. Nearly 9 million Americans have received the first of two doses, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than one-third of the 25 million doses distributed by the federal government.

Public health experts have said no US state has so far come close to using up its federal vaccine allotments, a much slower-than-expected roll-out blamed in part on rigid rules sharply limiting who can be inoculated.