Indonesia mass vaccinations to begin Jan. 13, President Widodo to get first shot

JAKARTA - Indonesia will begin its nationwide COVID-19 mass vaccination program on Jan. 13, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

The program will launch in Jakarta, with President Joko Widodo set to be given the first shot, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement, and vaccinations in other regions are set to start in the next two days.

Officers offload a box of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines as it arrives at the cold room of Indonesia's local health department in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesia, which has Southeast Asia’s highest number of COVID-19 cases, began nationwide distribution of the vaccine Sunday with mass inoculations scheduled to begin later this month. Nova Wahyudi, Antara Foto via Reuters



The government has previously said 1.3 million frontline workers are set to be among the first to receive the vaccines made by China's Sinovac Biotech.

