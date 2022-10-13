Home  >  News

Baguio City, inulan ng yelo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2022 07:31 PM

Tinamaan ng hail storm o malakas na ulan na may kasamang butil ng yelo ang Baguio City noong October 9. Sa lakas ng ulan, binaha rin ang kahabaan ng sikat na pasyalan sa lungsod na Session Road. 

