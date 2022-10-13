Home > News MULTIMEDIA Baguio City, inulan ng yelo ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2022 07:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tinamaan ng hail storm o malakas na ulan na may kasamang butil ng yelo ang Baguio City noong October 9. Sa lakas ng ulan, binaha rin ang kahabaan ng sikat na pasyalan sa lungsod na Session Road. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: hail hailstorm thunderstorm ice yelo Baguio City Session Road video ulan rain flood baha /entertainment/10/13/22/baron-geislers-doll-house-brings-paolo-contis-to-tears/classified-odd/10/13/22/pekeng-let-examinee-sa-pagadian-timbog-ng-nbi/video/entertainment/10/13/22/precious-paula-nicole-wagi-sa-drag-race-ph/video/news/10/13/22/ilang-lgu-may-panuntunan-para-iwas-covid-sa-undas/video/news/10/13/22/kulang-na-tubig-mula-ipo-dam-sanhi-ng-water-interruption