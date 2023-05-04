Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Mahigit P3 million, tinangay ng akyat-bahay sa Quezon City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2023 06:38 PM

Arestado ang lalaki na tumangay umano ng mahigit P3 million sa 2 bahay na nilooban niya sa Quezon City. Kabilang sa mga kinuha ng suspek ay ilang mamahaling relo, sapatos, at belt. Natunton ng mga awtoridad ang suspek sa pamamagitan ng GPS ng tinangay niyang headphone. 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Quezon City   akyat-bahay   suspek   kawatan   magnanakaw   3 million   luxury items   relo   sapatos   shoes   GPS  