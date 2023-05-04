Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mahigit P3 million, tinangay ng akyat-bahay sa Quezon City ABS-CBN News Posted at May 04 2023 06:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Arestado ang lalaki na tumangay umano ng mahigit P3 million sa 2 bahay na nilooban niya sa Quezon City. Kabilang sa mga kinuha ng suspek ay ilang mamahaling relo, sapatos, at belt. Natunton ng mga awtoridad ang suspek sa pamamagitan ng GPS ng tinangay niyang headphone. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Quezon City akyat-bahay suspek kawatan magnanakaw 3 million luxury items relo sapatos shoes GPS /news/05/04/23/13-aso-nasawi-sa-sunog-sa-qc/news/05/04/23/doh-admits-shortage-of-nurses-doctors/business/05/04/23/marcos-bats-for-duty-free-export-of-some-ph-products-to-us/news/05/04/23/alternative-fishing-areas-for-oil-spill-hit-fisherfolk-bared/news/05/04/23/dmw-soft-skills-among-main-considerations-of-overseas-employers