MULTIMEDIA

Pinoy na boboto sa Singapore, nakatanggap umano ng pre-shaded na balota

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 12 2022 07:27 PM | Updated as of Apr 12 2022 08:06 PM

Pinaiimbestigahan na ng Comelec ang insidente sa Singapore kung saan isang overseas voter ang nakatanggap umano ng pre-shaded ballot o balota na may mga marka na. Sinuguro naman ng embahada ng Pilipinas sa Singapore na isolated case ang nangyari at spoiled ballot umano ang naibigay sa botante.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Read More:
spoiled ballot
ballot
balota
pre-shaded ballot
Singapore
OAV
overseas absentee voting
eleksyon
halalan
Halalan 2022
Comelec