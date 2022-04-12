Home  >  News

Pinoy na boboto sa Singapore, nakatanggap umano ng pre-shaded na balota

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2022 07:27 PM | Updated as of Apr 12 2022 08:06 PM

Pinaiimbestigahan na ng Comelec ang insidente sa Singapore kung saan isang overseas voter ang nakatanggap umano ng pre-shaded ballot o balota na may mga marka na. Sinuguro naman ng embahada ng Pilipinas sa Singapore na isolated case ang nangyari at spoiled ballot umano ang naibigay sa botante. 

