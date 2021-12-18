Home  >  News

LOOK: Typhoon Odette pummels Philippines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 10:24 PM

As reports of the effects of typhoon Odette in parts of the country trickled in, images from various sources, including survivors themselves, showed the scale of the powerful storm’s wrath.

Contributed photos showed uprooted trees, structures destroyed and massive flooding in many areas. Several provinces had trouble getting electricity or communication back on, while impassable roads contributed to difficulty in gathering accurate data. 

Based on a tally by news service Agence France-Presse, as of 2 p.m., at least 23 people were killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, with "alarming" reports of destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

A total of 187,750 individuals or 51,113 families were affected by the powerful storm while 334,470 people or at least 83,000 families were preemptively evacuated due to Odette's threat. 

Here are some scenes from the aftermath:

The aftermath of Odette in Palawan on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dre dela Cruz

The aftermath of Odette in Palawan on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dre dela Cruz

The aftermath of Odette in Palawan on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dre dela Cruz

High waves and strong winds can be seen as Odette battered Palawan on December 17, 2021. The country’s strongest typhoon of the year inundated parts of the Philippines leaving at least 12 dead, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad. Photo courtesy of Justin Miguel

High waves and strong winds can be seen as Odette battered Palawan on December 17, 2021. The country’s strongest typhoon of the year inundated parts of the Philippines leaving at least 12 dead, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad. Photo courtesy of Justin Miguel

High waves and strong winds can be seen as Odette battered Palawan on December 17, 2021. The country’s strongest typhoon of the year inundated parts of the Philippines leaving at least 12 dead, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad. Photo courtesy of Justin Miguel

High waves and strong winds can be seen as Odette battered Palawan on December 17, 2021. The country’s strongest typhoon of the year inundated parts of the Philippines leaving at least 12 dead, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad. Photo courtesy of Justin Miguel

The aftermath of Odette in Dinagat Islands on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dinagat Islands Governor Kaka Bag-ao

The aftermath of Odette in Dinagat Islands on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dinagat Islands Governor Kaka Bag-ao

The aftermath of Odette in Dinagat Islands on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dinagat Islands Governor Kaka Bag-ao

The aftermath of Odette in Dinagat Islands on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dinagat Islands Governor Kaka Bag-ao

The aftermath of Odette in Placer town, Surigao del Norte on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Christine Deliña

The aftermath of Odette in Placer town, Surigao del Norte on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Christine Deliña

The aftermath of Odette in Silago town, Southern Leyte on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Alfie Cruz Almine

The aftermath of Odette in Silago town, Southern Leyte on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Alfie Cruz Almine

The aftermath of Odette in Silago town, Southern Leyte on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Alfie Cruz Almine

The aftermath of Odette in Silago town, Southern Leyte on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Alfie Cruz Almine

Aerial photos from the Armed Forces of the Philippines EastMinCom show the aftermath of Odette in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of AFP, EastMinCom

Aerial photos from the Armed Forces of the Philippines EastMinCom show the aftermath of Odette in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of AFP, EastMinCom

Aerial photos from the Armed Forces of the Philippines EastMinCom show the aftermath of Odette in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of AFP, EastMinCom

Structures and trees lie in ruin in the aftermath of Odette on December 18, 2021 in Barangay Matapay, Hilongos town, Leyte. Initial data from the barangay shows at least 700 families affected by the typhoon while 210 houses were destroyed in Matapay alone. Photo courtesy of Leah Payud, Oxfam

Structures and trees lie in ruin in the aftermath of Odette on December 18, 2021 in Barangay Matapay, Hilongos town, Leyte. Initial data from the barangay shows at least 700 families affected by the typhoon while 210 houses were destroyed in Matapay alone. Photo courtesy of Leah Payud, Oxfam

An aerial survey from the Philippine Army’s 402nd brigade shows homes and other structures left in ruin in the aftermath of Odette on December 18, 2021 in Siargao Island. Photo courtesy of Cpt. Jonald Romorosa/402nd IB

An aerial survey from the Philippine Army’s 402nd brigade shows homes and other structures left in ruin in the aftermath of Odette on December 18, 2021 in Siargao Island. Photo courtesy of Cpt. Jonald Romorosa/402nd IB

An aerial survey from the Philippine Army’s 402nd brigade shows homes and other structures left in ruin in the aftermath of Odette on December 18, 2021 in Siargao Island. Photo courtesy of Cpt. Jonald Romorosa/402nd IB

