The aftermath of Odette in Palawan on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dre dela Cruz
High waves and strong winds can be seen as Odette battered Palawan on December 17, 2021. The country’s strongest typhoon of the year inundated parts of the Philippines leaving at least 12 dead, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad. Photo courtesy of Justin Miguel
The aftermath of Odette in Dinagat Islands on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy Dinagat Islands Governor Kaka Bag-ao
The aftermath of Odette in Placer town, Surigao del Norte on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Christine Deliña
The aftermath of Odette in Silago town, Southern Leyte on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Alfie Cruz Almine
Aerial photos from the Armed Forces of the Philippines EastMinCom show the aftermath of Odette in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur on December 17, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of AFP, EastMinCom
Structures and trees lie in ruin in the aftermath of Odette on December 18, 2021 in Barangay Matapay, Hilongos town, Leyte. Initial data from the barangay shows at least 700 families affected by the typhoon while 210 houses were destroyed in Matapay alone. Photo courtesy of Leah Payud, Oxfam
An aerial survey from the Philippine Army’s 402nd brigade shows homes and other structures left in ruin in the aftermath of Odette on December 18, 2021 in Siargao Island. Photo courtesy of Cpt. Jonald Romorosa/402nd IB
