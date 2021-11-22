THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 22, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

UE Dentistry resumes face-to-face class A student performs denture construction as University of the East Recto Campus in Manila begins face-to-face classes on Monday. The Inter Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the proposed phased implementation of limited in-person classes for all college programs in areas under Alert Level 3, allowing only COVID-19 vaccinated students and school personnel to attend in-person classes according to the Commission on Higher Education. ABS-CBN News

Naval forces from 5 nations join multilateral exercise in the Philippine Sea Fifteen ships from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, German Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. Navy sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX), on Sunday. ANNUALEX 2021 is a multilateral exercise conducted by elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, German, JMSDF and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith, U.S. Navy photo

Akbayan urges public to properly dispose of face shields Members of Akbayan Partylist group assist residents at a "Palit Face Shield" booth at the Kalayaan Plaza Market in Quezon City aimed to prevent environmental pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The party list group called on the national and local government to adopt similar initiatives and implement an incentive-based retrieval and disposal of face shields and medical waste. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

San Fernando seminary begins face-to-face class Students attend the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes at Mother of Good Counsel Seminary in San Fernando, Pampanga on Monday as it reopens for a limited number of pupils. All students, teachers and school staff physically reporting in the school have been vaccinated. Live-out employees undergo regular RT-PCR tests as part of the school’s health protocol. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

BTS wins Artist of the Year at 49th American Music Awards BTS receives an award for Artist of the Year at the 49th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The K-pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weekend. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Mount Merapi in Indonesia is active once again Mount Merapi spews ash and lava from its peak as seen from Sleman in Yogyakarta on Sunday. Merapi is Indonesia's most active volcano, and was active just last August, spilling rivers of lava and searing gas clouds down its slopes. Agung Supriyanto, AFP

People enjoy a night in Vietnam under 'new normal' People dine at the top of a rooftop restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. Vietnam, which expects to fully vaccinate all adults against COVID-19 by year's end, has started accepting tourists after shutting its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Manan Vatsyayana, AFP