THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 17, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2021 12:00 AM

Here are the big stories today in photos.

Pacman visits Guadalupe Market

Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao shops at the Guadalupe Market in Makati City Wednesday. Pacquiao is unbothered by the recent survey released by the Social Weather Station placing him in 4th place among the candidates seeking the presidency. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PH begins administration of COVID-19 booster shots to health workers

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers booster shots to medical staff of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City Wednesday. The Philippines began the administration of booster shots to health workers, with the health department allowing recipients to choose the brand of vaccine depending on its availability. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers commemorate Film Center tragedy

Labor groups hold a commemorative protest at the steps of the Film Center of the Philippines at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) compound in Pasay City on Wednesday. The group paid tribute to the workers who were trapped and killed after the scaffolding collapsed during its construction, which was being rushed for the First Manila International Film Festival, on November 17, 1981 under the Marcos administration. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Framing the shot

A security guard takes a photo of people at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, more popularly known as the Baclaran Church, in Parañaque City on Wednesday, with places of worship allowing up to 70% capacity due to the shift to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila. Health authorities on Wednesday recorded the seventh straight day that fresh COVID-19 cases stood at less than 2,000 while the number of active virus cases is the lowest in 10 months. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Groups push for higher budget for health

Health workers hold a protest in front of the Senate of the Philippines headquarters in Pasay City on Wednesday, as the chamber deliberates on the proposed P5.024 trillion national budget for 2022. The Department of Health is getting the 3rd biggest allotment of P226 billion, next to the Department of Education's P738.6 billion, and the Department of Public Works and Highways' P665.5 billion. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News