THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 17, 2021

Pacman visits Guadalupe Market Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao shops at the Guadalupe Market in Makati City Wednesday. Pacquiao is unbothered by the recent survey released by the Social Weather Station placing him in 4th place among the candidates seeking the presidency. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PH begins administration of COVID-19 booster shots to health workers Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers booster shots to medical staff of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City Wednesday. The Philippines began the administration of booster shots to health workers, with the health department allowing recipients to choose the brand of vaccine depending on its availability. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers commemorate Film Center tragedy Labor groups hold a commemorative protest at the steps of the Film Center of the Philippines at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) compound in Pasay City on Wednesday. The group paid tribute to the workers who were trapped and killed after the scaffolding collapsed during its construction, which was being rushed for the First Manila International Film Festival, on November 17, 1981 under the Marcos administration. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Framing the shot A security guard takes a photo of people at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, more popularly known as the Baclaran Church, in Parañaque City on Wednesday, with places of worship allowing up to 70% capacity due to the shift to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila. Health authorities on Wednesday recorded the seventh straight day that fresh COVID-19 cases stood at less than 2,000 while the number of active virus cases is the lowest in 10 months. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News