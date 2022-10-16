MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Rebuilding Marawi 5 years after the siege

On May 23, 2017, gun-toting members of the Maute Group, a group allied with the ISIS, took over the streets of Marawi, taking civilian hostages as they reportedly planned to establish a base in the Muslim-dominated city.

That commenced an intense 5-month battle, ending 154 days later on Oct. 17, 2017 following the deaths of terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute and the recapture by government troops of significant hideouts of the militants.

The heavy fighting and bombardments flattened 250 hectares of homes, buildings and properties, and killed at least 1,131 people , including 47 civilians, 165 soldiers and 919 terrorists, according to government sources.

At least 350, 000 residents were displaced after at least 90 percent of of structures in the city's 24 barangays were heavily damaged or destroyed during the war. Around P49.8 billion was required for the city’s reconstruction.

Over the last five years since Marawi's liberation from the clutch of terror groups, reconstruction and rehabilitation were carried out in the what used to be the main battle area while residents struggled to bring back normalcy in their lives. Masjids and government buildings were prioritized, but around 5,000 residents staying in transitory shelters raised concern over the government’s response in providing them with permanent housing.

Other residents, whose houses were damaged beyond repair, are still waiting for the government’s plan on how they will be compensated.

Here are select images of the ongoing restoration efforts in Marawi five years after the end of the siege by ISIS-affiliated militants.

Gomisa Avenue in Marawi City remains almost empty as residents have yet to return to their respective properties in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022. Restoration efforts continue since the liberation of Marawi from ISIS-affiliated militants on Oct. 17, 2017. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News Raya Madaya Bridge, now known as Rapitan Bridge, has reclaimed its busy nature as motorists and residents navigate the area in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022. Military forces gained control of the bridge, better known then as Masiu Bridge, in September 2017 during the siege by ISIS-affiliated militants. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Soldiers implement a checkpoint along Banggolo Bridge in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Soldiers implement a checkpoint along Banggolo Bridge in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The lakeside development at what used to be the main battle area in Marawi in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022, is seen as a showcase of the rehabilitation plan of the government. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The lakeside development at what used to be the main battle area in Marawi in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022, is seen as a showcase of the rehabilitation plan of the government. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows multipurpose buildings which were built as part of the restoration of the Rizal Park in Marawi City. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows multipurpose buildings built as part of the restoration of the Rizal Park in Marawi City. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News A newly built Bato Mosque stands as one of the developments in Marawi City in this photo take on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows the restored Grand Mosque in Marawi City. The mosque was damaged during the 5-month long siege by ISIS-affiliated militants that ended on Oct. 17, 2017. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows the restored Grand Mosque in Marawi City. The mosque was damaged during the 5-month long siege by ISIS-affiliated militants that ended on Oct. 17, 2017. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News Students of a local Madrassa walk past heavily damaged structures still waiting to be restored or rebuilt inside what used to be Marawi’s main battle area (MBA), in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News Students of a local Madrassa walk past heavily damaged structures still waiting to be restored or rebuilt inside what used to be Marawi’s main battle area (MBA), in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News Life goes on for people of Marawi in this photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022, nearly five years after the city's liberation from ISIS-affiliated militants. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News People clean up inside damaged structures in what used to be Marawi’s main battle area on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People clean up inside damaged structures in what used to be Marawi’s main battle area on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Life goes on for people of Marawi in this photo taken on Oct 15, 2022, nearly five years after the city's liberation from ISIS-affiliated militants. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News