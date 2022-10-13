5 years after liberation, some 5,000 Marawi families still in temporary shelters

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Five thousand families remain in temporary shelters in Marawi City, nearly five years since the city's liberation from the clutches of Islamic State-inspired terrorists.

Task Force Bangon Marawi Assistant Secretary Felix Castro said they continue to work to give displaced residents their permanent shelters.

“Yung sa transitory shelters natin that’s almost 5,000 ‘no, naghihintay sila, meron namang naililipat sa permanent shelter, kasi meron na tayong permanent shelter na natayo, in fact next week 157 units yung itu-turnover natin,” he said in an interview with TeleRadyo.

(There are almost 5,000 families in transitory shelters, they are waiting, But some have moved to the permanent shelters we have finished. Next week, we have 157 units we will turn over.)

Castro also said they are awaiting the creation of the Marawi Compensation Board, which will compensate Maranaos whose houses were destroyed beyond repair during the siege.

“Syempre lahat nagmamadali, lalo na yung mga kapatid nating Maranao, I am sure na nagkakaroon ng vetting process kung sino yung mga magiging members niyan,” he said.

(Of course everyone is waiting for that, I am sure a vetting process is ongoing.)

“May mga recommendation nga yung mga taga-LGU na sana, talagang taga-Marawi yung magiging composition ng board para alam nila talaga yung situation on the ground.”

(There are recommendations from the LGU, they hope those appointed to the board are truly from Marawi, so they understand the situation on the ground.)

The official noted, however, that they already working to help the compensation board hit the ground running once it is formed.

“(Yung) LGU Marawi tsaka yung province, nagkaroon na kami ng workshop, para doon sa implementing rules and regulations, ito ay fina-finalize…para pagka yung board ay nabuo na, hindi na sila magsa-start from zero, meron na silang mga papeles na pag-aaralan at titingnan nila anong makukuha nila doon.”

“Kasi per RA 11696, ang compensation board ang gagawa ng implementing rules and regulations. Pero but since hindi pa nga sila nabuo, sinimulan na ng province at ng city, binubuo na ang inyong draft IRR na ipapakita namin sa kanila at baka malaking makukuha nila doon so that they will not start from zero,” he explained.

(But the local government of Marawi and the province have held a workshop for the implementing rules and regulations. Because the law states the Marawi Compensation Board should do that. But we came up with a draft IRR so they can refer to that once they get together.)

Castro also noted that a number of Marawi rehabilitation projects have already been completed.

“Karamihan naman tapos na ‘no, yung ating kalsada 99 percent, yung School of Living Tradition, museum, tapos na 'yun, yung ating sports stadium, mga kalsada sa loob.”

“Siguro yung mahuli nang konti dyan yung kalsada sa labas ng Most Affected Area ano kasi, maraming kalsada yan, hindi kayang ipagsabay-sabay ‘no, pati yung eskwelahan, may mga additional buildings pa tayo so may mga mahuhuli nang onti,” he explained.

(Most projects are completed, 99 percent of roads are done, the School of Living Tradition and museum are done, and so is the sports stadium. The roads outside the most affected area might be finished late because we can't work on them all at the same time. We also have schools, additional buildings we are working on.)

“But majority of the projects are completed, yung iba matatapos (the others will be finsihed) by end of the year.”

--TeleRadyo, 13 October 2022