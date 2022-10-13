THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 13, 2022

International pilgrimage to Our Lady of Fatima Pilgrims participate in the Candlelight Procession in the Sanctuary of Fatima in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal, Wednesday. October 13 marks the final apparition of the Virgin Mary to 3 shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal in1917 with thousands witnessing a ‘dancing sun” known as the “Miracle of the Sun.” Paulo Cumha, EPA-EFE

Heavy rainfall causes flashflood in Mamuju, Indonesia Villagers walk past debris and damaged houses in Sondoang village in Mamuju, Indonesia on Wednesday, following flash floods the day before. Indonesia’s Weather Bureau- Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, Dan Geofisika (BMKG) warned of possible flooding as they forecast extreme rainfall for the rest of the week. Firdaus, AFP

PH, US, South Korea, Japan join 'Kamandag' war games US Marines prepare on board their Light Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle during the “Kamandag” military exercise in Capas, Tarlac on Thursday. The war games involve around 2,550 United States Marines, 630 Filipino counterparts and troops from South Korea and Japan. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Groups call for cancellation of illegitimate debts Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest march towards the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Thursday, to demand debt cancellation and the repeal of the Automatic Appropriations Law. The protest, which is in solidarity with the Global Week of Action for Justice and Debt Cancellation, aims to raise concern on the alleged destructive policies of global lenders and calls for the cancellation of debts as economic leaders meet for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News