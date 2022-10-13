Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 13, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2022 11:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. International pilgrimage to Our Lady of Fatima Pilgrims participate in the Candlelight Procession in the Sanctuary of Fatima in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal, Wednesday. October 13 marks the final apparition of the Virgin Mary to 3 shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal in1917 with thousands witnessing a ‘dancing sun” known as the “Miracle of the Sun.” Paulo Cumha, EPA-EFE Heavy rainfall causes flashflood in Mamuju, Indonesia Villagers walk past debris and damaged houses in Sondoang village in Mamuju, Indonesia on Wednesday, following flash floods the day before. Indonesia’s Weather Bureau- Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, Dan Geofisika (BMKG) warned of possible flooding as they forecast extreme rainfall for the rest of the week. Firdaus, AFP PH, US, South Korea, Japan join 'Kamandag' war games US Marines prepare on board their Light Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle during the “Kamandag” military exercise in Capas, Tarlac on Thursday. The war games involve around 2,550 United States Marines, 630 Filipino counterparts and troops from South Korea and Japan. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Groups call for cancellation of illegitimate debts Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest march towards the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Thursday, to demand debt cancellation and the repeal of the Automatic Appropriations Law. The protest, which is in solidarity with the Global Week of Action for Justice and Debt Cancellation, aims to raise concern on the alleged destructive policies of global lenders and calls for the cancellation of debts as economic leaders meet for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Afternoon downpour strands commuters in Manila Commuters struggle to catch a ride as flood rises on Taft Avenue in Manila after a heavy downpour on Thursday. Weather bureau PAGASA said tropical depression Maymay has weakened into a low-pressure area but would continue stirring rains over parts of Luzon. Another tropical depression, Neneng, entered the Philippine area on Thursday noon. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Read More: pilgrimage Our Lady of Fatima pilgrims Sanctuary of Fatima Fatima Portugal flashflood Mamuju Indonesia PH US South Korea Japan Kamandag war games marines military exercise Capas Tarlac senate debts cancellation repeal Automatic Appropriations Law downpour stranded commuters Manila flood Taft /sports/10/13/22/pba-rakocevic-admires-injured-coach-for-dedication/news/10/13/22/neneng-maintains-strength-as-it-continues-to-move-west/news/10/13/22/nawawalang-dalagita-natagpuang-patay-sa-masbate/news/10/13/22/lalaki-patay-matapos-makipagsuntukan-sa-kapatid/news/10/13/22/doh-reports-2883-new-covid-cases-highest-since-oct-1