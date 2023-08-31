Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2023 12:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Super Blue moon in Zaragoza, Spain A full Blue Moon rises over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, Wednesday. Blue moon refers to two full moons occurring in the same calendar month, while Supermoon is used when the moon appears closest to the earth and usually bigger than its size. The next Super Blue moon will be in 2037, according to NASA. Javier Belver, EPA-EFE Quezon City fire kills 15 Bureau of Fire (BFP) and Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) personnel carry the remains of one of the fire fatalities in Pleasant View Subdivision in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Thursday. Authorities confirmed the death of 15 people after a fire, which reached first alarm, hit a house converted into a t-shirt manufacturing establishment. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Malaysia marks 66th anniversary of Independence A group of men perform a stunt on a motorbike during the Malaysia National Day 2023 celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Thursday. National Day celebrations were held at the Independence Square to mark the 66th anniversary of independence from Britain, which occurred on August 31, 1957. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE Flooded Espana, Manila Motorists traverse the flooded Espana Boulevard in Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday. Mayor Honey Lacuna ordered the deployment of libreng sakay to assist stranded passengers due to half-tire flooding in the area of Kalaw, Taft Avenue, Vito Cruz, P. Ocampo, Tayuman, Abad Santos, Yuseco, Lacson, Dapitan, and Maceda in Sampaloc Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Bald win column for Chot as South Sudan crushes Gilas Olympic dream Dwight Ramos of Gilas Pilipinas attacks the hoop in their match against South Sudan during the classification stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Thursday. The host team's hopes for an outright Olympic spot were dashed by South Sudan, who fended off the Philippines' fourth quarter comeback for an 87-68 win. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: Quezon City fire Pleasant View Tandang Sora El Pilar Basilica Zaragoza Spain blue moon Malaysia Malaysia National Day Espana Sampaloc flooding habagat Taft Vito Cruz Manila flooding FIBA World Cup South Sudan basketball Gilas Pilipinas Dwight Ramos /news/09/01/23/alleged-armed-rider-in-makati-road-altercation-surrenders/video/business/09/01/23/pse-ends-trading-month-lower-joins-asian-peers/video/news/09/01/23/qcpd-under-scrutiny-for-mishandling-road-rage-incident/video/news/09/01/23/doj-suspends-implementation-of-new-requirements-for-travelers/video/news/09/01/23/habagat-triggers-floods-across-ncr-nearby-provinces