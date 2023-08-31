Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2023 12:00 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2023 5

Super Blue moon in Zaragoza, Spain

A full Blue Moon rises over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, Wednesday. Blue moon refers to two full moons occurring in the same calendar month, while Supermoon is used when the moon appears closest to the earth and usually bigger than its size. The next Super Blue moon will be in 2037, according to NASA. Javier Belver, EPA-EFE

Quezon City fire kills 15

Bureau of Fire (BFP) and Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) personnel carry the remains of one of the fire fatalities in Pleasant View Subdivision in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Thursday. Authorities confirmed the death of 15 people after a fire, which reached first alarm, hit a house converted into a t-shirt manufacturing establishment. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Malaysia marks 66th anniversary of Independence

A group of men perform a stunt on a motorbike during the Malaysia National Day 2023 celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Thursday. National Day celebrations were held at the Independence Square to mark the 66th anniversary of independence from Britain, which occurred on August 31, 1957. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Flooded Espana, Manila

Motorists traverse the flooded Espana Boulevard in Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday. Mayor Honey Lacuna ordered the deployment of libreng sakay to assist stranded passengers due to half-tire flooding in the area of Kalaw, Taft Avenue, Vito Cruz, P. Ocampo, Tayuman, Abad Santos, Yuseco, Lacson, Dapitan, and Maceda in Sampaloc Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Bald win column for Chot as South Sudan crushes Gilas Olympic dream

Dwight Ramos of Gilas Pilipinas attacks the hoop in their match against South Sudan during the classification stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Thursday. The host team's hopes for an outright Olympic spot were dashed by South Sudan, who fended off the Philippines' fourth quarter comeback for an 87-68 win. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Quezon City   fire   Pleasant View   Tandang Sora   El Pilar Basilica   Zaragoza   Spain   blue moon   Malaysia   Malaysia National Day   Espana   Sampaloc   flooding   habagat   Taft   Vito Cruz   Manila flooding   FIBA World Cup   South Sudan   basketball   Gilas Pilipinas   Dwight Ramos  