THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 31, 2023

Super Blue moon in Zaragoza, Spain A full Blue Moon rises over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, Wednesday. Blue moon refers to two full moons occurring in the same calendar month, while Supermoon is used when the moon appears closest to the earth and usually bigger than its size. The next Super Blue moon will be in 2037, according to NASA. Javier Belver, EPA-EFE

Quezon City fire kills 15 Bureau of Fire (BFP) and Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) personnel carry the remains of one of the fire fatalities in Pleasant View Subdivision in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Thursday. Authorities confirmed the death of 15 people after a fire, which reached first alarm, hit a house converted into a t-shirt manufacturing establishment. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Malaysia marks 66th anniversary of Independence A group of men perform a stunt on a motorbike during the Malaysia National Day 2023 celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Thursday. National Day celebrations were held at the Independence Square to mark the 66th anniversary of independence from Britain, which occurred on August 31, 1957. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Flooded Espana, Manila Motorists traverse the flooded Espana Boulevard in Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday. Mayor Honey Lacuna ordered the deployment of libreng sakay to assist stranded passengers due to half-tire flooding in the area of Kalaw, Taft Avenue, Vito Cruz, P. Ocampo, Tayuman, Abad Santos, Yuseco, Lacson, Dapitan, and Maceda in Sampaloc Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News