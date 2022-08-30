Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 30, 2022

Posted at Aug 30 2022 11:34 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.
 

Another day of commuting

Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. Another round of fuel hike has been implemented, with diesel prices going up as high as P6.10, which may further deter jeepney drivers to operate as they wait for a pending fare hike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pakistan flooding death toll rises to 1,061

A family wades through a flood hit area following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Monday. The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released on August 29, 2022, by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. Abdul Majeed, AFP

Kin renew call to resurface the disappeared

Relatives hold photos of their missing kin during the commemoration of the International Day of the Disappeared at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group renewed their call to resurface the 1,900 desaparecidos during the dictatorial rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. until the Duterte administration, and decried the abduction of two women’s rights advocates Elgene Mungcal and Maria Elena Pampoza from Tarlac last July, the first reported case of enforced disappearance under the current administration. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

US Coast Guard ship visits Manila for search and rescue exercise with PCG

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard welcome the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Midgett (WMSL-757) at the Manila Bay on Tuesday. The PCG and USCG will hold a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise, focusing on communication, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical assistance, and resolution. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Promoting eco-friendliness ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Students wearing elephant face masks gather around a statue of the Hindu god Lord Ganesh prepared with hay and yellow cloth bags to promote their use as an alternative to plastic bags as part of celebrations ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a school in Chennai, India on Tuesday. The Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals and is celebrated in honor of the god Ganesha for 10 days throughout India with this year’s festival beginning on August 31. Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE

