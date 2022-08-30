THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 30, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.



Another day of commuting Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. Another round of fuel hike has been implemented, with diesel prices going up as high as P6.10, which may further deter jeepney drivers to operate as they wait for a pending fare hike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pakistan flooding death toll rises to 1,061 A family wades through a flood hit area following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Monday. The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released on August 29, 2022, by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. Abdul Majeed, AFP

Kin renew call to resurface the disappeared Relatives hold photos of their missing kin during the commemoration of the International Day of the Disappeared at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group renewed their call to resurface the 1,900 desaparecidos during the dictatorial rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. until the Duterte administration, and decried the abduction of two women’s rights advocates Elgene Mungcal and Maria Elena Pampoza from Tarlac last July, the first reported case of enforced disappearance under the current administration. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

US Coast Guard ship visits Manila for search and rescue exercise with PCG Members of the Philippine Coast Guard welcome the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Midgett (WMSL-757) at the Manila Bay on Tuesday. The PCG and USCG will hold a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise, focusing on communication, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical assistance, and resolution. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News