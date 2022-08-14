Home  >  News

LOOK: South Korea’s Black Eagles hold airshow in Pampanga

Philippine Air Force

Aug 14 2022

LOOK: South Korea’s Black Eagles color the PH sky 1
LOOK: South Korea’s Black Eagles color the PH sky 2
LOOK: South Korea’s Black Eagles color the PH sky 3
LOOK: South Korea’s Black Eagles color the PH sky 4
LOOK: South Korea’s Black Eagles color the PH sky 5

The Black Eagles of the Republic of Korea Air Force during an aerobatic performance at Basa Air Base, Floridablanca, Pampanga hosted by the Philippine Air Force on Saturday. The performance showcased eight T-50Bs, which is South Korea's first indigenous supersonic aircraft.

