MULTIMEDIA LOOK: South Korea's Black Eagles hold airshow in Pampanga Philippine Air Force Posted at Aug 14 2022 11:31 AM The Black Eagles of the Republic of Korea Air Force during an aerobatic performance at Basa Air Base, Floridablanca, Pampanga hosted by the Philippine Air Force on Saturday. The performance showcased eight T-50Bs, which is South Korea's first indigenous supersonic aircraft.