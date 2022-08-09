Supporters wait for the funeral convoy of former President Fidel V. Ramos along Bayani road in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Supporters wait for the funeral convoy of former President Fidel V. Ramos outside The Heritage Park in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Pallbearers carry the cremated remains of former President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The funeral convoy of former President Fidel V. Ramos makes its way along Bayani road towards the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Pallbearers carry the cremated remains of former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos as they march during the state funeral at the Heroes Cemetery in Taguig, Manila on August 9, 2022. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP
Military honor guards carry the cremated remains of the late President Fidel V. Ramos during the state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Former First Lady Amelita "Ming" Ramos during the state funeral for her husband, former President Fidel V. Ramos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Leanna Sembrano carries the cremated remains of her grandfather, former President Fidel V. Ramos, with cousin Sergio Ramos Samartino during the state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The Ramos family pays tribute to former President Fidel V. Ramos during the state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. joins former First Lady Amelita "Ming" Ramos during the state funeral of the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. hands over the Philippine flag to former First Lady Amelita "Ming" Ramos during the state funeral of the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The Ramos family, led by Cristina Ramos-Jalasco, pays tribute to former President Fidel V. Ramos during the state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. speaks with former First Lady Amelita "Ming" Ramos during the state funeral of the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Flowers are offered at the final resting place of former President Fidel V. Ramos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News