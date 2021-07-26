LOOK: Protesters gather in Duterte's final SONA

Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address.Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters carrying placards gather near Philcoa in Commonwealth Avenue before attempting to march towards Batasan Pambansa. cite>Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
People bearing banners and murals mass together along University Avenue in UP DIliman. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A member of the PNP-Special Action Force monitors the SONA protest from a footbridge along Commonwealth Avenue. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Various groups march along Commonwealth Avenue towards Batasan in Quezon City where President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to deliver his final State of The Nation Address after his 6-year term, Monday, 26 July 2021. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's last annual State of the Nation Address, in Quezon City. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Protesters wearing costumes march along Commonwealth Avenue to protest ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's last annual State of the Nation Address, in Quezon City. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Left-wing activist leader Renato Reyes talks to policemen barricading Commonwealth Avenue, to let protesters pass through. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Congressmen raise their fists and march with protesters along Commonwealth Avenue. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Various groups are blocked by members of the PNP along Commonwealth Ave in Quezon City as they march towards Batasan in Quezon City where President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to deliver his final State of The Nation Address after his 6-year term, Monday, 26 July 2021. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue as they attempt to reach Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue as they attempt to reach Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Protesters wait along Commonwealth Avenue as they are blocked by the police fromreaching Batasang Pambansa.Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Members of the PNP prevent protesters from reaching the Batasan Pambansa. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Members of the PNP prevent protesters from reaching the Batasan Pambansa. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Traffic builds up along the southbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as the MMDA reroute traffic for President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on July 26, 2021, in time with President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN NewsT
PNP officers stand in the way, blocking the marching protesters.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
PNP officers stand in the way of marching protesters. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News