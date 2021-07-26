MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Protesters gather in Duterte's final SONA

ABS-CBN News

Members of various cause-oriented groups gathered Monday along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address (SONA) to protest what they said is the administration’s failure to fulfil promises made during the 2016 SONA.

Duterte's SONA is the second one under the shadow of COVID-19.

Much like during Duterte’s first SONA, the protesters carried placards and murals instead of effigies that are usually burned in a symbolic manner. This time however, they were stopped by members of the Philippine National Police from reaching Batasan Pambansa, in stark contrast to the SONA 5 years ago where protesters were allowed to march all the way to the complex.

Also, unlike previous SONA protests, the one this year finished relatively early with the protesters wrapping up at around noon instead of waiting for the president to finish his speech.

During his SONA, Duterte reiterated his thanks to China for COVID-19 vaccines, talked about his war on drugs, and boasted of his administration’s achievements.

Here are some scenes:

Protesters gather along University Avenue at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Monday, hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Protesters carrying placards gather near Philcoa in Commonwealth Avenue before attempting to march towards Batasan Pambansa. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People bearing banners and murals mass together along University Avenue in UP DIliman. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A member of the PNP-Special Action Force monitors the SONA protest from a footbridge along Commonwealth Avenue. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News Various groups march along Commonwealth Avenue towards Batasan in Quezon City where President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to deliver his final State of The Nation Address after his 6-year term, Monday, 26 July 2021. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's last annual State of the Nation Address, in Quezon City. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Protesters wearing costumes march along Commonwealth Avenue to protest ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's last annual State of the Nation Address, in Quezon City. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Left-wing activist leader Renato Reyes talks to policemen barricading Commonwealth Avenue, to let protesters pass through. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Congressmen raise their fists and march with protesters along Commonwealth Avenue. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Various groups are blocked by members of the PNP along Commonwealth Ave in Quezon City as they march towards Batasan in Quezon City where President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to deliver his final State of The Nation Address after his 6-year term, Monday, 26 July 2021. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue as they attempt to reach Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City hours before President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Protesters wait along Commonwealth Avenue as they are blocked by the police fromreaching Batasang Pambansa. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Members of the PNP prevent protesters from reaching the Batasan Pambansa. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Traffic builds up along the southbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as the MMDA reroute traffic for President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on July 26, 2021, in time with President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News PNP officers stand in the way, blocking the marching protesters. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News