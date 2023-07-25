THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 25, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Batanes prepares for super typhoon Egay Residents and fisherfolk help secure boats as super typhoon Egay (International Name Doksu) nears Batanes on Tuesday. Egay, which is currently moving westward with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and 230 kph gusts, could directly hit or pass very close to mainland Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. Photo courtesy of Dan Esdicul

First in the World Cup Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. Bolden's goal is the first for the Philippines in the country's first participation in the Women's World Cup. Marty Melville, AFP

Filipinas wins first FIFA World Cup game Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel (right) and teammates greet supporters after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on July 25, 2023. The Filipinas made history after winning their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup game against the host team New Zealand, 1-0. Marty Melville, AFP

Cagayan residents prepare for Egay impact Fishermen secure their boat along the coast of Santa Ana in Cagayan on Tuesday, as residents prepare for the effects of Super Typhoon Egay. PAGASA said the country's fifth storm this year, located 240 km east of Aparri, Cagayan, is packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 230 kph and warned several areas of a possible storm surge. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Pasig volunteers trained on critical first-aid response Volunteers move their hands away from an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) as it delivers a life-saving electric shock to the ‘heart’ of a training dummy, as representatives of various barangays in Pasig City join a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training with the Philippine Red Cross held at the Pasig City Hall on Tuesday. The Red Cross offers training on first aid, CPR with AED to respond to occupational hazards. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Twitter logo exed Workers remove letters from the iconic vertical Twitter sign at the company's headquarters after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the rebranding of the social media platform to X in San Francisco, California, USA, 24 July 2023. Work was halted due to San Francisco police responding to a call from building security that the signs were being stolen. A San Francisco police spokesperson stated that Twitter had a work order to take the sign down but didn't communicate that to security and the property owner of the building. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE