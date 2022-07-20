MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Newly renovated House plenary hall

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled the newly renovated plenary hall, a few days before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address.

According to House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza, the renovation of the decades-old hall and other enhancements in the complex were the initiative of Marinduque district Rep. Lord Allan Velasco in the previous congress.

The renovation includes increasing the floor space to accommodate physical distancing protocols still in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some photos of the Batasang Pambansa in its previous and current iteration.

The Batasang Pambansa during President Benigno III’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 28, 2014. Benhur Arcayan, Malacanang Photo Bureau President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his first SONA at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday July 25, 2016. Alberto Alcain, PPD The plenary hall during President Duterte’s SONA on July 22, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The plenary hall during the canvassing of votes for President and Vice President at on May 24, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The newly-renovated plenary hall on July 20, 2022, a few days before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The newly-renovated plenary hall on July 20, 2022, a few days before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his SONA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News