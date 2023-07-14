THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 14, 2023

Mass shooting incident drill Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection conduct a hostile environment rescue drill at the BFP Headquarters in Quezon City on July 14, 2023. The drill aimed to prepare responding units on how to react to a mass shooting incident. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jumping from choppers in MASA exercise Filipino soldiers jump from a USA UH-1Y helicopter during a helocast and maritime patrol exercise as part of the semi-annual Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) in Ternate, Cavite on Friday. The MASA exercise aims to strengthen regional partnerships and foster military cooperation between the Philippines and United States and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Manila fisherfolk prepare for Dodong Fishermen secure boats in anticipation of an approaching tropical depression in Manila on Friday. State weather agency PAGASA warned residents living along the path of tropical depression Dodong to take precautionary measures due to possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous villages. Francis Malasig, EPA-EFE

Giant biodegradable art in Switzerland A picture taken with a drone shows one of the two Diptych giant biodegradable landart painting entitled 'The sun has an appointment with the moon' (Le soleil a rendez-vous avec la lune) by French-Swiss artist Saype is pictured near the summit of the Grand Chamossaire mountain, above the alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland on Thursday. Extending over an area of 2,700 and 3,700 square meters, this diptych fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. Laurent Gillirton, EPA-EFE