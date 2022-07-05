THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 5, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

6 killed, dozens hurt in 4th of July mass shooting in Illinois First responders take away victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Monday. At least six people were killed and 19 injured, according to published reports. Jim Vondruska, Getty Images/AFP

Residents brace for heavy rains as flooding hits New South Wales, Australia Children are seen on kayaks in floodwaters that inundated the town of Yarramalong on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Tuesday. New South Wales residents are bracing for more heavy rain and flooding as dangerous downpours continue throughout the day. Jeremy Piper, EPA-EFE

Street vendors adjust amid fuel price increase Street food vendors prepare to sell their products in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Tuesday. Some food vendors have increased the prices of some of their products due to the rising cost of gas and ingredients. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Smaller bottles, lower prices Louchell, a 25-year-old market vendor, transfers cooking oil into smaller containers before being sold at a more affordable price at the Pasig City Mega Market on Tuesday. The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday said the inflation rate surged to 6.1 percent in June as food, fuel and transport prices continued to rise, with inflation expected to go higher. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News