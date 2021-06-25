MULTIMEDIA

PNoy, away from the spotlight

Photos by Gil Nartea

Not many people, even official photographers in Malacañang, see a president's real image behind the scenes.

Photojournalist Gil Nartea had this rare privilege, as the chief photographer of former President Benigno Aquino III during his six-year presidency, to stay behind when the spotlight dimmed.

Away from the glaring lights and public scrutiny, Nartea was able to capture Aquino at his rawest, something not many people were accorded, but only because he had the trust of the Chief Executive.

For beyond the official functions, it's the relationship that developed between the two that made Aquino acquiesce to Nartea to probe beyond the official.

Here are just some of Nartea's photographs from a photobook in the works.

A cabinet meeting segues to a game of billiard on August 6, 2010. A bike around Malacañang grounds with ever-present Presidential Security Group personnel on January 8, 2011. PNoy turns emotional with sister Kris during a birthday mass in Malacañang on February 8, 2011. A visit to the Underground River turns wet in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on February 9, 2011. An oath-taking at the Palace turns into a light moment with a child on May 3, 2011. PNoy cleans his glasses before a scheduled shoot for a music video on February 17, 2012. PNoy and his entourage cross the street from Casa Roces to Malacañang on February 29, 2012. PNoy acts as a photographer for Secretary Mar Roxas and a supporter just before watching the Sergio Mendez concert on April 24, 2012. A light moment with kids during a snack break at Robinson's Manila on August 22, 2012. Prepping for a video message shoot on January 31, 2013. Feasting on the buffet as a guest at a birthday party on June 5, 2014. A round of videoke during a birthday party of a friend on June 5, 2014. PNoy gets chummy with some kids during a visit at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on November 15, 2014. PNoy and incoming President Rodrigo Duterte descend the stairs for the turnover ceremony on June 30, 2016. Incoming President Rodrigo Duterte gives a salute to PNoy during the turnover ceremony on June 30, 2016.