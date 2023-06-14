Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 14, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2023 11:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Heavy traffic due to vehicular accident in EDSA Shaw Motorists endure the morning rush hour traffic along EDSA-Kamuning in Quezon City on Wednesday, aggravated by a vehicular accident in Mandaluyong. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority temporarily closed the southbound lane of EDSA Shaw for almost 3 hours from 5:30 a.m. due to the accident, which slowed traffic in major thoroughfares. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Chinese naval training ship ‘Qi Jiguang’ arrives in Manila Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Manila along with members of the Philippine Navy welcome the Chinese naval training ship "Qi Jiguang" during its arrival at Pier 15 in Manila for a three-day port call on Wednesday. The largest naval training ship of the China's People's Liberation Army Navy will be open to public until June 16. ABS-CBN News World Blood Donor Day at Philippine Red Cross Members of the Philippine Army donate blood at the Philippine Red Cross head office in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, World Blood Donor Day. Designated as an annual event every June 14th by the World Health Assembly in 2005, World Blood Donor Day highlights the importance of donating blood or plasma to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products for transfusion dependent patients. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Pakistan prepares for 'extremely severe' Cyclone Biparjoy Fishing boats are anchored after authorities issued a warning for Cyclone Biparjoy in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. India and Pakistan on June 12 began evacuating thousands of people from coastal areas as the cyclone, categorized as “extremely severe,” is expected to make landfall on June 15. Pakistani authorities plan to evacuate more than 50,000 people, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said. Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE Italy holds state funeral for former PM A flock of pigeons flies past a screen displaying a live broadcast of inside the Duomo cathedral, at Piazza Duomo in Milan on Wednesday for people to follow the state funeral for Italy's former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi. Berlusconi, who served as Italy’s prime minister in four governments, died on June 12, 2023 at the age of 86. Gabriel Bouys, AFP Residents stay in evacuation centers as Mayon unrest continues People receive aid at the Guinobatan Community College after it was turned into an evacuation center in Guinobatan, Albay on Wednesday as Mayon volcano’s unrest continues. In a briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman said the the local government would need a fund of P196.7 million to continue supporting evacuees for 90 days. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: EDSA Shaw accident EDSA traffic Shaw Boulevard southbound lane MMDA Qi Jiguang Chinese naval training ship China PLA-Navy Pier 15 World Blood Donor Day 2023 Philippine Army Philippines Red Cross blood drive Philippine Army Cyclone Biparjoy weather cyclone Pakistan Karachi Silvio Berlusconi Piazza Duomo Italy state funeral Mayon Mayon volcano Mayon unrest Guinobatan Albay evacuation center Albay evacuation center evacuees /sports/06/14/23/san-beda-letran-face-off-for-d-league-finals-spot/overseas/06/14/23/dozens-of-migrants-dead-as-boat-sinks-off-greece/news/06/14/23/remulla-files-complaint-vs-lawyer-with-ibp/overseas/06/14/23/china-tells-us-to-respect-its-position-on-taiwan/video/business/06/14/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6434