THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 14, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Heavy traffic due to vehicular accident in EDSA Shaw Motorists endure the morning rush hour traffic along EDSA-Kamuning in Quezon City on Wednesday, aggravated by a vehicular accident in Mandaluyong. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority temporarily closed the southbound lane of EDSA Shaw for almost 3 hours from 5:30 a.m. due to the accident, which slowed traffic in major thoroughfares. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Chinese naval training ship ‘Qi Jiguang’ arrives in Manila Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Manila along with members of the Philippine Navy welcome the Chinese naval training ship "Qi Jiguang" during its arrival at Pier 15 in Manila for a three-day port call on Wednesday. The largest naval training ship of the China's People's Liberation Army Navy will be open to public until June 16. ABS-CBN News

World Blood Donor Day at Philippine Red Cross Members of the Philippine Army donate blood at the Philippine Red Cross head office in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, World Blood Donor Day. Designated as an annual event every June 14th by the World Health Assembly in 2005, World Blood Donor Day highlights the importance of donating blood or plasma to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products for transfusion dependent patients. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pakistan prepares for 'extremely severe' Cyclone Biparjoy Fishing boats are anchored after authorities issued a warning for Cyclone Biparjoy in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. India and Pakistan on June 12 began evacuating thousands of people from coastal areas as the cyclone, categorized as “extremely severe,” is expected to make landfall on June 15.



Pakistani authorities plan to evacuate more than 50,000 people, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said. Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE

Italy holds state funeral for former PM A flock of pigeons flies past a screen displaying a live broadcast of inside the Duomo cathedral, at Piazza Duomo in Milan on Wednesday for people to follow the state funeral for Italy's former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi. Berlusconi, who served as Italy’s prime minister in four governments, died on June 12, 2023 at the age of 86. Gabriel Bouys, AFP