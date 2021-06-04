Home  >  News

PNP ready to deploy body cameras

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 04 2021 02:52 PM

The Philippine National Police launches the body-worn camera (BWC) at Camp Crame in Quezon City for deployment to police stations nationwide.

Philippine National Police Chief General Guillermo Eleazar shows a unit of the body-worn camera (BWC) during its launch for deployment at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar shows a body-worn camera (BWC) during its launch for deployment at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday. Eleazar says the use of body cameras will help prevent abuse both on the part of the police and the public, as the PNP hopes to regain people's trust. 

