THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 17, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 18 2023 12:15 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

NAIA resumes flights after maintenance work

Travelers queue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 to take their respective flights, after the momentary shutdown of the Philippine airspace due to maintenance work, on Wednesday. Flights at the Manila airport resumed on Wednesday after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines replaced the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units at its air traffic management center from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PNP-SAF celebrates 40th anniversary

SAF commandos in action during a skill demonstration as part of the Special Action Force (SAF) 40th anniversary celebration at the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) Parade Grounds in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, on Wednesday. PNP's Special Action Force celebrates its 40th anniversary with the theme "Excellence and Professionalism in Serving God, Country, and People." Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

Climate activists urge Japan to take leadership, end financing of fossil fuel

Climate activists inflate a giant Doraemon mascot, a famous Japanese anime character, during a protest outside the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Wednesday, challenging Japan to go fossil-free. The group urged Japan, who is set to host the Group of 7 leaders’ summit on May 19-21, to show bold and ambitious leadership by ending financing of coal and other fossil fuels and champion renewable energy to help address the climate crisis. Leo M. Sabangan II, 350 Pilipinas/handout

Looking at 'Western and Christian Civilization'

The work "Western and Christian Civilization" is on display as people visit the exhibition "Ferrari infinito" at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Monday (issued 17 May 2023). Around 250 works by the Argentine conceptual artist Leon Ferrari (1920-2013), including drawings, engravings, plans or ceramics, are exhibited at the National Museum of Fine Arts. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni, EPA-EFE

Hiroshima readies for G7 Summit

A man offers prayers in front of a cenotaph as the Atomic Bomb Dome is seen in the background at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan on Wednesday. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from May 19 to 21, 2023. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

