THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 5, 2021

Pope Francis calls for speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to world’s poorest Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing, after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday. The pontiff, who normally addresses thousands of people at St Peter's Square, delivered his message inside the Basilica in the presence of at least 200 people amid restrictions on mass gathering in Italy. Pope Francis called for the speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly to the world's poorest countries. Filippo Monteforte, Reuters/Pool

Pharaohs' Golden Parade Journalists film as the carriage carrying the mummy of Pharaoh Ramses II (1279-1213 BC) advances as part of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies departing from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Saturday, on their way to their new resting place at the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) about seven kilometers south in historic Fustat (Old Cairo). Dubbed the Pharaohs' Golden Parade, the 18 kings and four queens were paraded in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style. Yasmin Eliwa, AFP

Jeepney driver makes ends meet amid ECQ Angelo Romeo, 60, installs plastic barriers inside his jeep at a terminal in Mazaraga Street, Tatalon, Quezon City on Monday. Plying the Araneta- Sta. Mesa route, Romeo had to queue for his turn to ferry passengers amid the strict implementation of health protocols under the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

LRT-1 operating on limited capacity A commuter checks his mobile phone as he takes the Light Rail Transit line 1 (LRT-1) along Taft Avenue, Manila on Monday. Metro Manila railway systems are currently on limited operations as personnel undergo COVID-19 testing after operators recorded a spike in coronavirus infection among its employees. LRT-1 is dispatching 17 trains with a limited capacity of 372 passengers beginning April 5 to comply with minimum health protocols. ABS-CBN News

A coachman’s tale Mark Danganan, 29, tends to his horse and kalesa (horse-drawn carriage) at his residence in Tatalon, Quezon City on Monday. A ‘kutsero’ (coachman) by trade, Danganan had to take odd jobs while operation of his Kalesa ride business in Manila’s tourist attractions remains suspended as Metro Manila enters its second week of being under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Racing against time amid COVID-19 pandemic Volunteer nurses inoculate patients with the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines inside a sports stadium in Marikina City on Monday. The country is in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as it can to achieve herd immunity as positive cases have increased exponentially in the last month and now stands at 143,726 as of April 5. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News