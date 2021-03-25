MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Chinese vessels anchored at Julian Felipe Reef

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies, AFP/ Handout

This handout satellite imagery taken on March 23, 2021 and received on March 25 from Maxar Technologies shows Chinese vessels anchored at the Julian Felipe Reef (Whitsun Reef) around 320 kilometers (175 nautical miles) west of Bataraza in Palawan in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese vessels gathered near a disputed reef in the South China Sea are supposedly "fishing boats" sheltering from poor weather, China’s foreign ministry said March 22, a day after the Philippines described their presence as an incursion.