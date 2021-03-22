THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 22, 2021

Chief Justice Peralta bids goodbye days ahead of early retirement Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta waves to the crowd as he bid goodbye to his fellow justices and employees during his last flag ceremony as Chief Justice on Monday, days ahead of his scheduled retirement on March 27. The Supreme Court en banc approved Peralta’s application for an early retirement last January 5, a year ahead of his mandatory retirement on March 27, 2022 when he turns 70. ABS-CBN News

Stricter quarantine protocols start in NCR plus Members of the Philippine National Police check motorists along Daang Hari Road coming from Muntinlupa City heading to Cavite on Monday, the start of the implemented general community quarantine with additional restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces. A number of motorists were caught unaware of additional protocols as the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal were placed under stricter community quarantine as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PUVs checked for health protocol compliance Policemen wearing personal protective equipment check public utility vehicles’ adherence to minimum health protocols along Ortigas Ave. extension, bordering Pasig City and Cainta, Rizal on Monday. Authorities reimposed stricter community quarantines in the Philippine capital and its neighboring provinces after a renewed spike in coronavirus infections in the country, which has already surpassed more than 650,000 in total. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 lockdown in Ongpin, Manila Members of the Manila Police District and barangay police officers secure a barricade along Ongpin street in Barangay 297, Binondo, Manila City on Monday as it is placed under strict lockdown from March 22 until 25. The city of Manila ordered a lockdown in several barangays considered critical zones with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. The city reported 2,933 active cases, as of March 22. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Push to the limit Frank Aguilar, 66, pushes his pedicab loaded with scrap cardboard boxes while in the queue at a police checkpoint along the Batasan-San Mateo bridge bordering Quezon City and San Mateo, Rizal on Monday. Currently jobless, Aguilar expects to earn at least P500 from selling the 100-kilo used boxes to buy food and cover other expenses for his family. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The new wall of Muntinlupa A man walks over a makeshift barrier near a concrete wall built in the middle of a road near the New Bilibid Prison for security and safety concerns amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Muntinlupa City, on Monday. The Philippines recorded another record-high number of new COVID-19 infections at 8,019, the 3rd time in 4 days, as new restrictions are being imposed in Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces following the spike in new cases. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters