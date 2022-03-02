THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 2, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

From dust you came: Observance of Ash Wednesday as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions Filipino Catholics receive ash on their foreheads as they mark Ash Wednesday at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church in Manila. The Catholic Church reverted to the traditional rubbing of ashes on the foreheads of Catholics unlike the previous 2 years when priests sprinkled ash on the head. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Home visit to elderly and sick on Ash Wednesday Father Educ Apungan of the Claretian Missionaires administers ash to the elderly and the sick during a home visit in Quezon City as the Catholic Church marks Ash Wednesday. The current easing of the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions to alert level 1 allowed the church to revert to the traditional marking on the foreheads to solemnize the beginning of Lent. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Biden tackles pandemic response, economy and Russia-Ukraine crisis US President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Julia Nikhinson, Getty Images/AFP/ Pool

Devotees flock to Baclaran Church as restrictions ease Catholic devotees flock to the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, or the Baclaran Church, in Paranaque to attend Ash Wednesday rites as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the National Capital Region. Religious gatherings have been allowed at 100 percent capacity in areas placed under Alert Level 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Roadside dining in the new normal People eat at a roadside eatery in Manila on Wednesday, the second day of the loosest COVID-19 alert level, dubbed the “new normal”, in the capital region. The country has been logging relatively low fresh COVID-19 cases the past few weeks in what many hope is the start of a continuous drop in infections two years into the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Running priest calls on Comelec to protect integrity of #Halalan2022 Online viewers comment as a reporter livestreams the Ash Wednesday rites led by Fr. Robert Reyes, in front of the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Fr. Reyes reminded the faithful to reflect on the real meaning of Ash Wednesday and urged the Comelec to protect the integrity of the May 9, 2022 elections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

UST Main Building in Ukraine's colors The UST Main Building in Manila is lit in blue and yellow to express solidarity with the people and Church of Ukraine, on Wednesday. Other countries in Southeast Asia like Singapore and Indonesia have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the Philippines has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and expressed concerns over the safety of Filipinos fleeing from the war-stricken eastern European country. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News