THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 21, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president Joe Biden is sworn in as US President during his inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, DC. 78-year old Biden is the oldest US president in history and becomes the 46th president of the United State Alex Wong, Getty Images via AFP

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history President-elect Joe Biden greets Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. on Wednesday. Harris made history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the second highest U.S. office. Brendan McDermid, Reuters

Cuba aims to produce 100M doses of COVID-19 vaccine Technician Mayelin Mejias works at the Vaccine Aseptic and Packaging Processing Plant at the Finlay Vaccine Institute in Havana, Cuba on Wednesday. Cuba hopes to produce 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine in 2021 and immunize its entire population this year, as announced this Wednesday by the director of the Finlay Institute in Havana, which is developing two of the four local projects in clinical trials. Yamil Lage, AFP

Commuter challenge Commuters use the footbridge near the Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) station in Santolan, Marikina City on Thursday. LRT-2 management aims to resume operation of the Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations by the end of this month after completing repair works on power rectifiers that were damaged during a fire in October 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cleaning up after the flood in Marikina Residents clean up mud from their belongings and surroundings after water levels that reached as high as 16.2 meters subsided in several areas adjacent the Marikina River in Barangay Sto. Niño, Marikina City on Thursday. The low pressure area located 210 km south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in different parts of the country, according to PAGASA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City prepares fo COVID-19 vaccination Health workers participate in the simulation of a COVID-19 vaccination process inside the San Juan City gym on Thursday. The city government initially ordered 100,000 doses of the AstraZaneca vaccine and is anticipating the arrival of Pfizer vaccines if the national government would have it distributed to local government units. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Disinfecting before shopping People pass through a disinfection booth before entering a public market in Marikina City on Thursday. The Marikina government had said that it has allocated funding for COVID-19 vaccines with their storage facility ready to be used should their talks with three pharmaceutical companies for vaccine procurement push through. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News