THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 12, 2021

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Heightened security at US Capitol A demonstrator, who wished to remain anonymous, holds a US National flag as the Washington National Guard, State Patrol and a fence surround the state Capitol as the Legislature opens the 2021 session in Olympia, Washington on Monday. Ten foot metal mesh fences were installed around the Capitol building as Washington strengthens security following the violent protest by Trump supporters last January 6. Jason Redmond, AFP

Vigilance against COVID-19 A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) passes by a mural dedicated to frontline workers, in Manila on Monday. The Philippines recorded 2,052 new coronavirus cases, highest since December 18, which brings the total cases in the country to 489,736 COVID-19 infections. Lisa David, Reuters

PH Red Cross conducts pilot saliva COVID-19 test The Philippine Red Cross conducts its pilot COVID-19 saliva RT-PCR test at the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, simultaneously with 15 other DOH hospitals. The pilot testing is in compliance with the DOH requirements to secure full approval of the new alternative testing method. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Getting ready for the Feast of Sto. Nino A vendor arranges images of the Sto. Nino at her stall near the Tondo Church in Manila on Tuesday, a few days before the Feast Day of Sto. Nino, celebrated every third Sunday of January. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed on Tuesday Executive Order No. 02 prohibiting street parties, stage shows, parades and other similar activities during the feast as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Feeling the inflation People buy meat and fish products at the wet section of Paco Market in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a rise in the inflation rate in December 2020, the highest recorded since February 2019 driven by the increase in food prices and transportation costs. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News