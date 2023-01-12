THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 12, 2023

Manila prepares for Feast of Sto. Niño Pedestrians walk past the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The Feast of the Sto. Niño (Child Jesus), held on the third Sunday of January, is one of the most celebrated religious festivals in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ongoing repairs at Marikina Bridge A section of Marikina Bridge remains closed for repairs on Thursday, after the discovery of cracks allegedly caused by an ongoing drainage project of the Department of Public Works and Highways. The Marikina local government called for accountability from the DPWH over the damage that could endanger motorists and pedestrians plying the bridge. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PH bet Celeste Cortesi at Miss Universe preliminaries Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi walks onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition Preliminary Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana. Beauties from 84 countries will compete for the coveted Miss Universe crown on January 15, Manila time. The pageant will be shown on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC. Josh Brasted, Getty Images/AFP

Relief goods for flood-inundated Catubig residents Local government workers give out relief goods to residents of Catubig, Northern Samar on Thursday after heavy rains hit the region and cause floods as a low-pressure area and shear line affect parts of the Visayas and Mindanao. Some 4,561 families from various towns in the province are staying in evacuation centers while authorities report two deaths due to the downpour. Photo courtesy of Catubig Rescue Team

Stepping up as Chinese New Year nears Members of the Aceh Lion Dance group practice the lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Thursday. Celebrations for the “Year of the Water Rabbit” worldwide will fall on January 22. Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE