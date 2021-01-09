Faith, Feast of Black Nazarene draw multitudes despite pandemic

Devotees pass by an empty Quezon bridge during the early hours of the feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees line up near Quinta Market to get inside the vicinity of the Quiapo Church in the early hours of the feast of the Black Nazarene.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees attend a mass to commemorate the Feast of the Black Nazarene outside Quiapo Church.
Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News
Devotees attend mass outside Quiapo Church.
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Thousands of devotees converge at Quiapo Church to celebrate the Feast Day of the Black Nazarene. Hundreds of hijos and police maintained order and strict social distancing while enforcing health protocols to ensure the safety.
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Devotees gather at Plaza Miranda as police officers try to maintain physical distancing after a mass.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The image of the Black Nazarene at the balcony of Quiapo Church.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Police officers attend a mass while on duty along Villalobos St.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees gather at Plaza Miranda as officers attempt to maintain physical distancing after a mass.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
An hijo stands beside the replica or the “callejeron” of the Black Nazarene that is brought out from the Quiapo Church on Friday.
Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees queue outside Quiapo Church to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. The traditional procession of the Black Nazarene image attended by thousands of devotees was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
A priest sprinkles holy water on devotees along Quezon Boulevard.
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Medics assist a devotee who needed attention as they wait to attend a mass.
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Barefoot devotees attend a mass as they follow COVID-19 protocols.
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Devotees hear mass at Quiapo Church via an LCD screen at the foot of MacArthur Bridge in Manila.
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees line up along Quezon Boulevard corner Lerma Street leading to Quiapo Church on the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees line up along Quezon Boulevard corner Lerma Street leading to Quiapo Church on the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees wait to attend mass along Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, Manila.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees attend mass to celebrate the Black Nazarene Feast Day at Quiapo Church.
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Police officers secure the area along Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, Manila.
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A Catholic devotee wearing a face mask for protection against COVID-19 breaks down after being sprinkled with holy water while attending mass on the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Catholic devotees wearing face masks and face shields as protection against COVID-19 raise their hands during a mass on the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
The replica of the Black Nazarene on display at the veranda of the Quiapo Church.
Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News
Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, celebrates mass with Rev. Msgr. Hernando M. Coronel, Rector of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, to mark the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Roy Lagarde, ABS-CBN News
A woman has her body temperature checked before entering Quiapo Church.
Roy Lagarde, ABS-CBN News
Devotees raise their hands during Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene at Quiapo Church.
Roy Lagarde, ABS-CBN News
Devotees attend mass to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene at Quiapo Church on Saturday. The church implemented a 400-person cap for each of the 15 masses to maintain health protocols.
Roy Lagarde, ABS-CBN News
Devotees observe physical distancing as they hear mass along Quezon Boulevard.
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees receive Holy Communion during a mass outside Quiapo Church.
Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News
A worker sprays disinfectant on the spots devotees occupied during a previous mass.
Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News
A woman wipes her tears as she joins a mass outside Quiapo Church for the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Devotees attend a mass as they gather outside Quiapo Church for the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Filipino devotees pray outside Quiapo Church during the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Filipino devotees pray outside Quiapo Church during the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Organizers strictly implement minimum health protocols as thousands of devotees attend a mass outside Quiapo Church.
Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
A devotee along with hundreds of others attend Holy Mass outside Quiapo Church while a man reminds them to observe physical distancing.
Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Hundreds of devotees attend Holy Mass outside Quiapo Church during the Annual Feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday.
Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Police strictly implement health protocols, as hundreds of devotees attend mass outside Quiapo Church.
Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Police strictly implement health protocols, as hundreds of devotees attend mass outside Quiapo Church.
Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Devotees attend mass at Quiapo Church in Manila on the Feast of the Black Nazarene amid the pandemic.
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News