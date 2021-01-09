MULTIMEDIA

Faith, Feast of Black Nazarene draw multitudes despite pandemic

Not even the COVID-19 threat could stop Catholic devotees from venerating the Black Nazarene on its Feast Day at Quiapo Church on Saturday.

Because of the unique circumstances of this year’s feast, masses were held at the churches of Quiapo, Santa Cruz, and San Sebastian in lieu of the traditional Traslacion, the annual grand procession of the image from Quirino Grandstand to the church, an event attended annually by a crowd that could number millions.

The cancellation of the Traslacion was the second major consecutive change to the procession.

The previous year’s Traslacion saw police personnel guarding the front and sides of the Black Nazarene’s carriage, leading to the image’s arrival at the church in a little more than 16 hours. The Traslacion from previous years had taken more than 20 hours.

COVID-19 protocols — such as physical distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks and face shields, and accommodating only 400 people per mass inside the church — were put in place by authorities to protect devotees from the virus as the country logged its highest case count in 3 weeks.

Here are some of the scenes from this year’s Feast of the Black Nazarene

Devotees pass by an empty Quezon bridge during the early hours of the feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Devotees line up near Quinta Market to get inside the vicinity of the Quiapo Church in the early hours of the feast of the Black Nazarene. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees attend a mass to commemorate the Feast of the Black Nazarene outside Quiapo Church. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News Devotees attend mass outside Quiapo Church. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Thousands of devotees converge at Quiapo Church to celebrate the Feast Day of the Black Nazarene. Hundreds of hijos and police maintained order and strict social distancing while enforcing health protocols to ensure the safety. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Devotees gather at Plaza Miranda as police officers try to maintain physical distancing after a mass. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The image of the Black Nazarene at the balcony of Quiapo Church. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Police officers attend a mass while on duty along Villalobos St. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Devotees gather at Plaza Miranda as officers attempt to maintain physical distancing after a mass. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News An hijo stands beside the replica or the “callejeron” of the Black Nazarene that is brought out from the Quiapo Church on Friday. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Devotees queue outside Quiapo Church to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. The traditional procession of the Black Nazarene image attended by thousands of devotees was cancelled due to the pandemic. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News A priest sprinkles holy water on devotees along Quezon Boulevard. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Medics assist a devotee who needed attention as they wait to attend a mass. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Barefoot devotees attend a mass as they follow COVID-19 protocols. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Devotees hear mass at Quiapo Church via an LCD screen at the foot of MacArthur Bridge in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Devotees line up along Quezon Boulevard corner Lerma Street leading to Quiapo Church on the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Devotees line up along Quezon Boulevard corner Lerma Street leading to Quiapo Church on the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Devotees wait to attend mass along Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Devotees attend mass to celebrate the Black Nazarene Feast Day at Quiapo Church. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Police officers secure the area along Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A Catholic devotee wearing a face mask for protection against COVID-19 breaks down after being sprinkled with holy water while attending mass on the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Catholic devotees wearing face masks and face shields as protection against COVID-19 raise their hands during a mass on the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters The replica of the Black Nazarene on display at the veranda of the Quiapo Church. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, celebrates mass with Rev. Msgr. Hernando M. Coronel, Rector of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, to mark the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Roy Lagarde, ABS-CBN News A woman has her body temperature checked before entering Quiapo Church. Roy Lagarde, ABS-CBN News Devotees raise their hands during Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene at Quiapo Church. Roy Lagarde, ABS-CBN News Devotees attend mass to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene at Quiapo Church on Saturday. The church implemented a 400-person cap for each of the 15 masses to maintain health protocols. Roy Lagarde, ABS-CBN News Devotees observe physical distancing as they hear mass along Quezon Boulevard. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Devotees receive Holy Communion during a mass outside Quiapo Church. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News A worker sprays disinfectant on the spots devotees occupied during a previous mass. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News A woman wipes her tears as she joins a mass outside Quiapo Church for the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Devotees attend a mass as they gather outside Quiapo Church for the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Filipino devotees pray outside Quiapo Church during the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Filipino devotees pray outside Quiapo Church during the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Organizers strictly implement minimum health protocols as thousands of devotees attend a mass outside Quiapo Church. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News A devotee along with hundreds of others attend Holy Mass outside Quiapo Church while a man reminds them to observe physical distancing. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Hundreds of devotees attend Holy Mass outside Quiapo Church during the Annual Feast of the Black Nazarene on Saturday. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Police strictly implement health protocols, as hundreds of devotees attend mass outside Quiapo Church. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Police strictly implement health protocols, as hundreds of devotees attend mass outside Quiapo Church. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Devotees attend mass at Quiapo Church in Manila on the Feast of the Black Nazarene amid the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News