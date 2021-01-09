PH logs nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases, highest in 3 weeks

Devotees attend Friday masses outside Quiapo Church while following physical distancing protocols, a day before the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene, January 8, 2021. Church and government authorities have imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as people observe the annual tradition. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it recorded 1,952 more COVID-19 cases, the highest in 3 weeks, raising the cumulative total to 485,797.

The day’s figure is the highest daily tally since Dec. 18, when the country recorded 2,115 cases. However, the data for Saturday does not include results from 7 laboratories that failed to submit on time.

The health department earlier said the surge in new infections was possible as testing lagged over the holidays.

Davao City led areas in the country with the most number of newly-confirmed cases with 143. It is followed by Quezon City with 98, Rizal with 80, Cavite with 77, and Bulacan with 74 confirmed infections.

Active infections reached 26,784. This accounts for 5.5 percent of the total recorded cases. Some 91.6 percent of patients are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms, while 5.1 percent are critically ill, according to the DOH.

The DOH registered 34 new coronavirus-related fatalities. The death toll stood at 9,398.

Recoveries went up by 291 to 449,615. This accounts for 92.6 percent of the total recorded cases.

