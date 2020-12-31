MULTIMEDIA

DILG released list of allowable 'pailaw'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People buy fireworks and other pyrotechnics at the Bocaue Fireworks complex in Bulacan on Thursday hours before the New Year’s eve celebrations. Local government units are given the authority to issue permits on the sale and use of consumer pyrotechnics or commonly referred to as “pailaw.”

The following are allowed based on a list released by the DILG: Butterfly, Fountain, Jumbo Regular and Special, Luces, Mabuhay, Roman Candle, Sparklers, Trompillo, Whistle Device, and similar types of “pailaw”.