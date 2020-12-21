Firecrackers banned in Metro Manila, says NCRPO chief

Revelers light firecrackers as dancers perform a dragon dance during the Chinese New Year's eve celebration in Binondo, the Chinatown district of Manila, on February 4, 2019. Filipino-Chinese across the nation welcomed the Year of the Pig. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have "unanimously" agreed to prohibit all kinds of firecrackers this holiday season, police said Monday.

Violators will be initially apprehended and advised not to repeat the offense, said Metro Manila police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao.

"All Metro Manila mayors unanimously agreed (on) the total ban po of firecrackers sa buong Kamaynilaan (in entire Metro Manila). Any kind of firecrackers ay bawal na pong gamitin, ibenta rito po sa loob ng Metro Manila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Using and selling any kind of firecrackers is prohibited in Metro Manila.)

"Naaprubahan po kasi ito last week. Mag-uumpisa po 'yan anytime today."

(This was approved last week, its implementation will begin anytime today.)

Fireworks displays in designated safe areas must be approved by local governments, he added.