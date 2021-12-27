Typhoon Odette victims get housing aid

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Odette victims in Iloilo get housing aid

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office/ Handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Typhoon Odette victims receive hardware supplies such as bamboo, G.I. sheets, wires and nails for rebuilding at Jaro plaza in Iloilo City on Monday. The distribution of post-disaster recovery supplies, like food and hygiene packs, pots, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, was made possible through the assistance of the Office of the Vice President Leni Robredo.

