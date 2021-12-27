Typhoon Odette victims get housing aid

MULTIMEDIA
Typhoon Odette victims in Iloilo get housing aid
Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office/ Handout
Posted at Dec 27 2021 05:07 PM
Typhoon Odette victims receive hardware supplies such as bamboo, G.I. sheets, wires and nails for rebuilding at Jaro plaza in Iloilo City on Monday. The distribution of post-disaster recovery supplies, like food and hygiene packs, pots, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, was made possible through the assistance of the Office of the Vice President Leni Robredo.
