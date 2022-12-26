Home > News MULTIMEDIA 160 families lose homes in fire in Parañaque on Christmas Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 26 2022 04:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents rummage through the remains of their homes after a fire razed a residential area in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City on Monday. Around 160 families displaced by the Christmas Day fire are currently staying at the Palanyag covered court. Read More: San Dionisio Paranaque City fire Christmas Day /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid