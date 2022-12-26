Home  >  News

160 families lose homes in fire in Parañaque on Christmas Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 26 2022 04:15 PM

Residents rummage through the remains of their homes after a fire razed a residential area in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City on Monday. Around 160 families displaced by the Christmas Day fire are currently staying at the Palanyag covered court. 

