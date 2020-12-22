Home > News MULTIMEDIA Offering flowers for the Gregorios Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 22 2020 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Philippine National Police place flowers as they visit the wake of Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony at the Gregorio residence in Paniqui, Tarlac on Tuesday. The two were shot last Sunday by Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca while off duty, garnering widespread condemnation and underscoring what critics say as the culture of impunity in the country. PNP aims to resolve Tarlac killer cop case within 30 days PNP spox says Tarlac killings won't trigger change in police force, cites earlier reforms Read More: Sonya Gregorio Frank Anthony Gregorio Jonel Nuezca wake PNP murder impunity /news/12/22/20/lalaking-nag-amok-umano-patay-sa-bulacan-matapos-masaksak-rumespondeng-pulis/news/12/22/20/lawmakers-want-probe-into-alleged-police-impunity-after-mother-son-slay/overseas/12/22/20/two-vatican-cardinals-papal-aides-test-positive-for-coronavirus-source/news/12/22/20/alamin-mga-lugar-sa-divisoria-kung-saan-mahahanap-mga-balak-bilhin/sports/12/22/20/nba-western-conference-preview-the-lakers-reloaded