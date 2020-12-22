Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Offering flowers for the Gregorios

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2020 05:56 PM

Offering flowers for the Gregorios

Members of the Philippine National Police place flowers as they visit the wake of Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony at the Gregorio residence in Paniqui, Tarlac on Tuesday. The two were shot last Sunday by Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca while off duty, garnering widespread condemnation and underscoring what critics say as the culture of impunity in the country.

Read More:  Sonya Gregorio   Frank Anthony Gregorio   Jonel Nuezca   wake   PNP   murder   impunity  