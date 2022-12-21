Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos leads groundbreaking for Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2022 02:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. leads the ground breaking and time capsule laying ceremony of the 11-hectare Palayan City Township Housing Project in Barangay Atate, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday. The project is part of the government's "Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program" which aims to address the country’s housing needs by building one million houses annually in the next 6 years. Marcos reaffirms vow to build 1 million housing units yearly Read More: Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Marcos Playan Township Housing Project Barangay Atate /classified-odd/12/21/22/n-zealands-amended-cow-burp-tax-plans-still-stink-say-farmers/entertainment/12/21/22/jodi-sta-maria-nabudol-ni-spider-man-sa-hollywood/news/12/21/22/marcos-vetoes-some-provisions-in-2023-budget/video/news/12/21/22/mga-empleyado-ng-mall-pahirapang-makauwi-ngayong-magpa-pasko/news/12/21/22/jackpot-sa-658-ultra-lotto-pumalo-na-sa-p446-milyon