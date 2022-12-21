MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leads groundbreaking for Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. leads the ground breaking and time capsule laying ceremony of the 11-hectare Palayan City Township Housing Project in Barangay Atate, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday. The project is part of the government's "Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program" which aims to address the country’s housing needs by building one million houses annually in the next 6 years.



