Flood destroys detour bridge in Silago, S. Leyte

Photo courtesy of Alfie Cruzada Almine, MDRRMO Silago

Residents cross an improvised foot bridge after floods, brought by tropical depression Vicky’s heavy rains, destroyed a detour bridge at Panalian River in Barangay Katipunan, Silago, Southern Leyte. Repair of the bridge will take about a week, according to local authorities.