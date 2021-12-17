MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Odette aftermath in Cebu

Courtesy of Henryl Moreño

People clear debris from their homes in Mabolo-Kasambagan area in Cebu on Friday after their roofs were blown away at the height of Typhoon Odette. More than 300,000 people fled their homes as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year pummeled the southern and central regions of the country, packing maximum winds of 195 kilometers an hour.

