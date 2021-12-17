Home > News MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Odette aftermath in Cebu Courtesy of Henryl Moreño Posted at Dec 17 2021 11:17 AM | Updated as of Dec 17 2021 11:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People clear debris from their homes in Mabolo-Kasambagan area in Cebu on Friday after their roofs were blown away at the height of Typhoon Odette. More than 300,000 people fled their homes as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year pummeled the southern and central regions of the country, packing maximum winds of 195 kilometers an hour. 1 dead as Typhoon Odette batters the Philippines Read More: typhoon Odette Cebu disaster aftermath /overseas/12/17/21/chinas-internet-censors-suspends-top-influencers/news/12/17/21/hk-public-hospitals-to-offer-millions-in-home-loans-to-retain-staff/sports/12/17/21/nba-8-suns-players-score-in-double-figures-in-rout-of-wizards/business/12/17/21/caap-releases-airport-status-update-on-damage-brought-by-odette/news/12/17/21/vancouvers-go-to-filipino-store-to-close-shop-after-over-4-decades