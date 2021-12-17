Home  >  News

Typhoon Odette leaves behind destruction in Siargao

Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters

Posted at Dec 17 2021 08:06 PM | Updated as of Dec 17 2021 08:18 PM

Siargao devastated by Typhoon Odette

A general view of Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte on Friday shows the damage left by Typhoon Odette after it made landfall over the island. Odette, internationally named Rai, was a super typhoon when it hit Siargao Island Thursday, according to the US military weather agency.

