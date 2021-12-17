Siargao devastated by Typhoon Odette

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Odette leaves behind destruction in Siargao Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters Posted at Dec 17 2021 08:06 PM | Updated as of Dec 17 2021 08:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A general view of Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte on Friday shows the damage left by Typhoon Odette after it made landfall over the island. Odette, internationally named Rai, was a super typhoon when it hit Siargao Island Thursday, according to the US military weather agency. Typhoon Odette leaves at least 12 dead in central, southern Philippines Read More: Typhoon Odette Odette PH Siargao Odette Philippines weather Odette aftermath disaster /news/12/17/21/odette-moves-towards-west-ph-sea-signal-no-3-still-up-in-northern-palawan/news/12/17/21/gatchalian-sped-als-are-pandemic-casualties/entertainment/12/17/21/no-time-to-die-review-daniel-craig-bids-farewell-to-bond/business/12/17/21/bsp-says-ph-banking-system-still-safe/overseas/12/17/21/south-korean-candidate-sorry-over-wifes-inaccurate-resume