PAGASA shows doppler radar images of Odette PH

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Dec 16 2021 05:19 PM

Doppler radar image shows Typhoon Odette over PH

Senior weather specialist Chris Perez shows a doppler radar image animation of Typhoon Odette at the PAGASA weather center on Thursday. The country’s 15th storm this year made its first landfall over Siargao in Surigao del Norte, hitting land at 1:30pm. 

