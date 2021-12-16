Doppler radar image shows Typhoon Odette over PH

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PAGASA shows doppler radar images of Odette PH Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Dec 16 2021 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senior weather specialist Chris Perez shows a doppler radar image animation of Typhoon Odette at the PAGASA weather center on Thursday. The country’s 15th storm this year made its first landfall over Siargao in Surigao del Norte, hitting land at 1:30pm. Typhoon Odette makes landfall over Siargao Read More: Odette PH Typhoon Odette Rai Bagyong Odette weather Philippine weather news PH weather news Odette landfall /news/12/16/21/cebuano-journalist-wounded-in-shooting-incident/news/12/16/21/typhoon-odette-hammers-northern-bohol/video/entertainment/12/16/21/balik-trabaho-ni-angelica-panganiban-suportado-ng-bf/video/news/12/16/21/isko-gamot-kagamitan-para-sa-covid-response-dagdagan/news/12/16/21/up-history-dept-slams-heroes-removal-from-p1000-bill