Urban poor hold symbolic 'Panunuluyan'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Urban Poor Associates carry pink lanterns during a procession along E. Rodriguez Avenue going to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao as part of the group’s annual Panunuluyan on Wednesday. The group expressed support to presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo during the symbolic reenactment of the Holy Family’s journey to Bethlehem, which aims to call attention on the needs and concerns of urban poor communities in the country.