PH groups mark International Human Rights Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of activists march from Liwasang Bonifacio to Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Sunday, to mark the 75th International Human Rights Day. Protesters raised concern on the alleged the killings and violations of human rights, vowing to defend the people's rights against government attacks.