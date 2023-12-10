Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH groups mark International Human Rights Day Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 10 2023 04:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hundreds of activists march from Liwasang Bonifacio to Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Sunday, to mark the 75th International Human Rights Day. Protesters raised concern on the alleged the killings and violations of human rights, vowing to defend the people's rights against government attacks. Read More: 75th International Human Rights Day human rights Bayan Karapatan protest march /overseas/12/10/23/over-300-rohingya-refugees-stranded-on-indonesian-beaches/sports/12/10/23/san-beda-weathers-mapua-rally-to-force-do-or-die-game-3/news/12/10/23/love-letter-campaign-launched-for-senate-passage-of-sogie-bill/business/12/10/23/presyo-ng-noche-buena-products-di-dapat-tumaas-dti/news/12/10/23/congress-leaders-condemn-chinese-aggression-in-west-philippine-sea