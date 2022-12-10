Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protesters mark International Human Rights Day Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Posted at Dec 10 2022 12:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino activists march to mark International Human Rights Day in Manila on Saturday. The protest calls for better wages for laborers, and condemns the military agreement between the United States and the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Read More: International Human Rights Day protest laborers living wage /business/12/10/22/oil-prices-forecast-to-drop-for-4th-straight-week/overseas/12/10/22/nobel-peace-prize-ceremony-a-call-to-arms-for-ukraine/overseas/12/10/22/ukraines-nobel-laureate-wants-putin-to-face-trial/entertainment/12/10/22/bootleg-album-of-jailed-rb-star-r-kelly-surfaces-on-spotify-and-apple-music-media/news/12/10/22/lpa-develops-into-tropical-depression-rosal