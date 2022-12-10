Home  >  News

Protesters mark International Human Rights Day

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 10 2022 12:37 PM

Filipino activists march to mark International Human Rights Day in Manila on Saturday. The protest calls for better wages for laborers, and condemns the military agreement between the United States and the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

